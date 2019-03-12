Meadowdale High teacher to be honored at CMA Foundation’s Music Teachers of Excellence Awards

Meadowdale High School music teacher Jeff Horenstein will be among the honorees as the CMA Foundation, the national music education nonprofit and the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, will host its fourth annual Music Teachers of Excellence Awards in Nashville on April 30.

The invite-only event will honor 30 music educators from across the country for their dedication and commitment to music education in their classroom and throughout their school community.

“Jeff is a motivational teacher with high musical expectations,” said Scott Barnes, Edmonds School District manager of visual and performing arts. “His choirs continue to develop not only in skill level, but in maturity of interpretation. He is the rare type of teacher that connects passion with compassion to produce enduring beauty.”

Horenstein began his journey as a musician and educator at an early age. After earning his bachelor’s degree in music education and master’s degree in choral conducting from Central Washington University, he has gained a reputation as a leading music educator in the Pacific Northwest. According to a school district announcement, through Horenstein’s teaching at Meadowdale High School, where he has worked for 13 years, “he is always seeking to create an environment where students develop a sense of empathy through the music they study as a starting point to begin understanding the world around them.”

Horenstein is also a founding member of the contemporary vocal group Groove For Thought. He has several arrangements in publication and is in demand as a clinician, adjudicator and guest conductor. He lives in Mukilteo with his wife Maren and son Henry.

In addition to a night of celebration, Jeff will receive $2,500 to invest in his music classroom and an additional $2,500 as a personal stipend.

The CMA Foundation created the Music Teachers of Excellence program in 2016 in an effort to recognize the best and brightest music teachers from Nashville and beyond. Award recipients are selected because of their dedication to bringing a quality music program to their students and the impact they’ve had on their school community through music. The full list of 2019 honorees can be found here: https://itstartswithme.org/music-teachers-of-excellence/