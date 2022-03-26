Meadowdale High’s MAMBO auction and variety show offering virtual, live options this year

The Meadowdale Arts & Music Booster Organization (MAMBO) auction and variety show is offering both virtual and in-person options for this year’s event.

MAMBO is a nonprofit art and music booster organization that positively supports, promotes and enhances the experience of artists, thespians and musicians at Meadowdale High School.

Attendees will be able to view items and bid from their phones in the comfort of their own homes. The auction currently has more than 100 items and even more are expected to arrive before the silent auction begins on April 11. Bidding will end on April 15. The live auction and variety show will be held on April 16 with bidding starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s donors include the Seattle Mariners, High Trek Adventures, Bridwell Photography, Amazon, Vinbero Wine Bar and many more.

Registration for the event is free and anyone wishing to attend can sign up here. Questions can be sent to j9rittierodt@gmail.com.