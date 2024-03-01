Meadowdale HS Choir Director Jeff Horenstein named best in state

Meadowdale High School Choir Director Jeff Horenstein recently earned notes of praise and the 2024 Washington Music Educators Association High School Educator of the Year award — an honor reserved for just one high school music educator in the state.
Horenstein has been the choir director at MHS for 18 years. His other awards include the Country Music Association Teacher of Excellence Award in 2019.
