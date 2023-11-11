Meadowdale HS Key Club hosting food drive Nov. 18, MOD Pizza fundraiser Nov. 19

The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Community members can drive up to the Meadowdale High School main entrance, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood, and drop off donations. The food drive will benefit the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

And on Sunday, Nov. 19, Key Club has a fundraiser all day at MOD Pizza, 19718 Highway 99, Bldg. 4. Tell MOD that you are supporting the Meadowdale High School Key Club, and MOD will donate 25% of sales to Key Club. The club will use the funds for registration to the Pacific Northwest Key Club District Convention.