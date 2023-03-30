Meadowdale HS Key Club says thanks for PAWS donations

The Meadowdale High School Key Club offered its appreciation to all those who donated to the club’s recent PAWS of Lynnwood pet donation drive.

“Thank you so much for your generous donations to PAWS of Lynnwood,” Key Club Advisor Jenae Kirby said. “The Meadowdale High School Key Club delivered your donated items on Saturday, March 25, and PAWS was thrilled by your contributions and caring.”