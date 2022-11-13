Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families

Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19.

All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.

The drive will run from noon to 4 p.m. Canned, boxed and packaged food will be accepted.

Drive up and drop off food donations at the high school’s main entrance, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.