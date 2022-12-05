Meadowdale HS receives 2022 Local Heroes Grant from Gesa Credit Union

Meadowdale High School is receiving a $5,000 Local Heroes Grant from Gesa Credit Union. The money will be used to create a Maverick Shoe Closet, a program to provide free access to athletic shoes for students in need at the high school.

In the program’s second year, Gesa will award more than $500,000 in grants to 43 organizations across Washington state.

Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program provides grants to organizations in the state of Washington that support any of Gesa’s outlined Local Heroes populations, including firefighters, law enforcement, teachers, health care workers and veterans. This year’s recipients were selected by the Gesa Community Foundation.

“These Local Heroes make our communities across Washington state better and we’re honored to support them,” said Angie Brotherton, executive director of the Gesa Community Foundation. “The applications we received were truly inspiring, and we were moved by each group’s commitment to serving our communities. We’re very appreciative of the selfless work that these organizations do and we’re thankful for their work.”

With every swipe of a Local Heroes co-branded Gesa Visa debit card, Gesa members earn funds designated for grants in that card’s Local Heroes category. Funds accumulate over the course of a year and are disbursed annually.

For more information about Gesa’s Local Heroes Grant Program, including eligibility requirements, visit www.gesa.com/category/local-heroes.