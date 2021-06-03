Meadowdale HS science teacher among six in state nominated for national STEM teaching award

Meadowdale High School teacher Dianne Thompson is among six Washington math and science teachers who have been selected as finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST) Award, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) said.

“Math and science are powerful building blocks for our students as they grow into the leaders of tomorrow,” said Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I am inspired by the way these educators include dynamic learning opportunities, cutting edge research, and connections to the community in their lessons.”

The PAEMST program was first established by Congress in 1983. The program recognizes exemplary teaching in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields in K–12 classrooms.

A National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT), Thompson teaches biology, biotechnology and AP environmental science at Meadowdale High School.

The other state-level finalists are:

Mathematics

Kevin Cullen, NBCT teaches AP pre-calculus, calculus, and computer science at Friday Harbor High School in San Juan Island School District.

Kristi Martin teaches integrated math at A.G. West Black Hills High School in Tumwater School District

Tyronne McEuen teaches geometry at Chiawana High School in Pasco School District

Science

Johanna Brown teaches AP and college prep chemistry and AP computer science at Pullman High School in Pullman School District

Colleen LaMotte, NBCT teaches sixth- and seventh-grade science at Einstein Middle School at Shoreline Public Schools

The finalists were chosen by a statewide selection committee comprised of content area experts and award-winning teachers.

The National PAEMST Selection Committee will determine national awardees based on content mastery, use of effective instructional methods, effective use of assessments, reflective practice and lifelong learning, and leadership in education inside and outside of the classroom.

If any of the finalists are selected as national awardees, they will travel to Washington, D.C. to attend a series of recognition events and professional learning experiences. They will also receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

National awardees are typically announced in the fall. State-level finalists are recognized by regional and state math and science associations and invited to several annual state events for award-winning educators.

The President may recognize up to 108 educators each year. Since 1983, 81 Washington educators have received the national award.