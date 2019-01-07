Meadowdale HS student earns Eagle Scout Award for church project

1 of 3

Kristian Helleren, a member of Edmonds-based Boy Scout Troop 300, recently earned his Eagle Scout Award after building a secured parking area for church vehicles at Calvary Chapel in Edmonds.

The project included leveling the land, pouring the concrete and building the fence/gate for the church parking with the goal of deterring vandalism.

A senior at Meadowdale High School, Helleren has been in Running Start for two years and is considering a career in fire science.

Boy Scout Troop 300 meets at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds.