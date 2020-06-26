Meadowdale HS student selected for WIAA LEAP Committee Class of 2022

Meadowdale High School’s Austin Seals is one of eight incoming juniors from around the state of Washington who were recently selected to join the LEAP (Leadership through Education Activities and Personal Development) Committee, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced Thursday.

The incoming juniors selected are:

AuLani Benitez – Grandview High School

Cole Clark – Freeman High School

Megan Leitz – Wahkiakum High School

Maggie Ogden – Clarkston High School

Aidan Perales – Burlington-Edison High School

Israel Reyna – Mount Vernon High School

Austin Seals – Meadowdale High School

Michelle Soto Meza – Highland High School

The LEAP Committee, now in its 13th year, is comprised of 16 juniors and seniors (eight juniors; eight seniors) representing the six WIAA classifications and the nine WIAA districts. Committee members serve as the voice of over 225,000 athletics and activities student participants in the state of Washington. The juniors will serve a two-year term and will join the eight seniors who recently completed their first term during the 2019-20 school year.

All of the applicants completed an extensive application process. In addition to an online application, students were required to submit letters of recommendation, a short essay on why athletics and activities are important, and a video personal statement about their school and why they should be selected.

The committee will meet five times throughout the school year to go through leadership exercises, have peer discussions, work on group projects, and provide feedback to the Association on various initiatives. The group will also have the opportunity to hear from guest speakers, work state championship events, and sit in on WIAA Executive Board meetings.

Committee members will participate in an annual summer retreat the summer before their senior year. The retreat combines team building exercises, while evaluating the previous year and providing opportunity for goal-setting for the upcoming year. In addition to attending the meetings and the retreat, each student is required to write a blog about their school that is highlighted on the WIAA website and social media channels during each year they are on the Committee.