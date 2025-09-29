Meadowdale JV volleyball team wins JV Bearcat Invitational

The Meadowdale junior varsity volleyball team played over 12 hours of volleyball Saturday, Sept. 27, defeating teams from Sammamish High School, Hazen High School, Monroe High School and finally North Creek High School to take home the Gold Bracket Championship at the sixth annual JV Bearcat Invitational Tournament at Monroe High School.

According to a team announcement, all 11 players, led by Coach Jason Thomas, contributed to the remarkable wins and upbeat atmosphere throughout the day-long tournament.