Meadowdale, Lynnwood football programs cancel Friday night games

The annual cross-town rivalry Stadium Jam football game pairing Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale high schools, plus the Lynnwood Royals game vs. Snohomish, have both been canceled this week after a positive COVID-19 case was identified on each of the Meadowdale and Lynnwood football teams.

Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire said that the district follows Department of Health guidelines, which require unvaccinated athletes, coaches, trainers and other personnel who come in close contact with a confirmed case to quarantine immediately for 14 days, even if they have tested negative for COVID-19. Vaccinated participants in close contact, on the other hand, don’t have to quarantine if they aren’t demonstrating COVID symptoms.

After reviewing the close contacts of the COVID-positive cases, it became clear that Lynnwood and Meadowdale “did not have the numbers to safely field teams on Friday night,” McGuire said.

“We obviously would love to have our students stay in school and stay in sports and of course would encourage all of them to get vaccinated,” McGuire said.

While Meadowdale and Lynnwood won’t play this week, Edmonds-Woodway has a new opponent: The Warriors will meet Emerald Ridge at 8 p.m. at Edmonds District Stadium.

For anyone planning to attend high school athletic contests, inside or outdoors, McGuire noted that spectators need to be masked at all times, according to district policy.