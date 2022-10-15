Meadowdale, Maplewood, Mountlake Terrace jazz bands to perform at MTHS Oct.20

Posted: October 15, 2022 1

Enjoy a free evening of jazz at Mountlake Terrace High School Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Among the scheduled performers:

– Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 1
– Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 2
– Meadowdale High School Jazz Band
– Madrona K-8 Jazz Ensemble 1

The event will be in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater, 21801 44th Ave. W.

