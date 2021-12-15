Meadowdale Middle School student arrested after sending threatening text messages

A 14-year-old student at Meadowdale Middle School was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly sent another student threatening text messages, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

The victim’s family contacted police Tuesday after the victim reportedly received texts from the suspect containing images of weapons. Police said the threats were primarily directed at the suspect, but the suspect also indicated an intent to harm others in the school.

The suspect was arrested at his home before school Wednesday morning without incident, police said. He is currently being held at Denney Juvenile Justice Center for harassment/threats.

A letter signed by Principal Joe Webster was sent to Meadowdale Middle School families Wednesday morning informing them about the incident. In the letter, Webster thanked Lynnwood police for their “quick response” to the threats, which he said were determined to be not credible.

“In our work with the Lynnwood Police Department, the student and the family, the threat was found not to be credible,” he said. “Students and staff were never in any actual physical danger. However, the student will still be held accountable for posting the online threat to our school community.”

Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small said the victim did not have access to weapons and none were recovered.

“He did not have means to carry out any threats,” Small said.