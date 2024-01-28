Meadowdale Players honored for excellence in theater competition

A standing ovation for Meadowdale High School’s “Meadowdale Players” as students competed and earned awards in the top two categories at the Thespys this year.
Each year, the Meadowdale Players compete at this theater competition put on by the International Thespian Society. Students perform, present technical portfolios, write plays or create short films.
Students who scored superior also have the opportunity to audition for the state showcase and compete at the international competition this summer.
Excellent:
Costume Design: Salem Willey
Duet Musical: Gray Christy and Aydin Canning
Solo Musical: Lucy Knudson
Solo Musical: Grace Hyams
Playwriting: Mawce McAuley
Short Film: Khloe Hulbert
Superior:
Monologues: Daryna Ilyashenko
Solo Musical: Lauren Armstrong
Solo Musical: Emerson Webster
