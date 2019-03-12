Reminder: Meadowdale Sports Booster Club auction March 23

Support your favorite team at Meadowdale High School. Put on your Mav Gear and cheer the night away for Meadowdale athletes at the 2019 Meadowdale Sports Booster Club auction Saturday, March 23, from 6-10 p.m. at Holy Rosary Parish, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Buy your tickets by March 15 as prices go up $10 per person after that date. Tickets are available for purchase online. Enjoy food catered by Chef Dane. Bid on themed baskets, services and experiences at both the silent auction tables and live auction, and bid on the dessert of your choice at the dessert dash. All proceeds go to support the 19 Meadowdale athletic teams.

Past auctions have funded:

· Pay-to-play scholarships for student athletes

· Protective floor mats for cheer to practice and perform stunts and routines

· A portable end zone camera for the football team to record team practices and games

· Weight room upgrades, purchase of new dumb bells, weight racks, and kettle bells

· Baseball pitching machine

· New wrestling team overhead lighting