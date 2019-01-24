Meadowdale Sports Booster Club auction set for March 23

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 Meadowdale Sports Booster Club Auction, Saturday, March 23, from 6-10 p.m. at Holy Rosary Parish, 630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Put on your favorite Mav gear and cheer the night away for Meadowdale athletes. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.mavsportsboosters.org and clicking the Auction tab.

The event features food catered by Chef Dane, themed baskets, services and experiences, and a dessert dash. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.

All funds raised by this annual event will be put into the general fund for all the 19 Meadowdale sports teams.