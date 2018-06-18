Meadowdale’s Class of 2018 challenged to ‘make things happen’

Hundreds of parents, friends and well-wishers packed the EWHS stadium stands early Monday evening to cheer, congratulate and applaud the Meadowdale High School Class of 2018 commencement ceremonies.

With afternoon temperatures reaching the 90’s in the stands, and little shade to be found, many turned their commencement programs into fans or sought refuge under umbrellas. But despite the heat, nothing could dampen the enthusiasm of all in attendance as the 399-strong Class of 2018 put the final touches on their high school years.

1 of 2

First-year MHS Principal Dave Shockley called the ceremonies to order promptly at 6:30 p.m., drawing a laugh from the crowd as he quipped that he’d “never seen so many fans in the stadium.”

After congratulating the Class of 2018, Shockley said that since he’d only been at MHS one year, he felt it proper to give his time to someone who has known these students their entire four years at MHS, Mr. Dan Taylor.

“I’m honored to share my heart with you tonight,” Taylor began. “It is said there are three kinds of people in the world: those who make things happen, those who watch things happen, and those who wonder what happened. It’s by taking advantage of the opportunities life presents to you that you become the kind of person who makes things happen. Challenge yourself daily to make things happen. Be intentional. We can’t control much of what happens outside us, but we can control our attitudes and reactions. I challenge you today to use your powers, your talents, your gifts to leave life better than you found it. I love you all.”

Taylor was followed by ASB president Ryan Both, who used jellybeans as a metaphor for the challenges life throws us. “Take your jellybeans, whether sweet or sour, and make the best of them,” he said.

Both was followed by class valedictorians Abbie Glickman, Camille Gates, William Schafer, Matthew Vo, Andrew Mun, Mika Vogt and Olivia Gluth who respectively spoke on mindfulness, letting go, what it means to be fortunate, the importance of “another one” moments, perspective, authenticity and passion.

1 of 6

The final student speaker, Renee Brown, spoke to the importance of working hard and giving your all, a combination she summed up as “vivaciousness.”

With the speeches over, David Shockley again took the podium to officially certify the Class of 2018 as having met all the requirements for graduation. Each student was then called by name and advanced to the podium, where diplomas were presented by Shockley, Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy, Asst. Superintendent Greg Schwab, and School Board members Carin Chase and Diana White.

1 of 7

Once all 399 graduates had received diplomas and taken their seats, Shockley asked them to stand, switch their tassels to the other side of their mortarboards, and pronounced them graduates. A huge cheer went up, and hundreds of mortarboards flew skyward in a final celebration of a major life milestone.

–Story and photos by Larry Vogel