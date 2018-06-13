Meadowdale’s Kateara Utley recognized by 5th Avenue Theatre

Meadowdale’s Kateara Utley received a Special Honor for Student Achievement during the 5th Avenue Theatre awards.

Meadowdale also received the award for Outstanding Parent Support.

The 16th Annual 5th Avenue Awards Honoring High School Musical Theater was presented at The 5th Avenue Theatre, earlier this week. Over 2,000 teenagers attended, many in costumes representing their schools’ musical theater productions. Some performed musical excerpts and accepted awards honoring top student achievements in musical theater.

Several local students were nominated for the awards earlier this season. Click here for the full list. For a full list of winners, click here.