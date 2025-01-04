Median landscape work continues on 44th Ave W Jan 6-7

On Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6-7, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue median landscaping work on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood.

This work — which runs from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. both days — will require crews to close the center lane on southbound 44th Avenue West north of 200th Street Southwest. The left-turn lane will be closed, so there will be a detour for eastbound travelers on Alderwood Mall Boulevard.