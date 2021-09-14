Medic One Foundation, fire agencies bring life-saving mobile app to Snohomish County

Snohomish County fire agencies, Snohomish County 911 and the Medic One Foundation on Tuesday announced the launch of PulsePoint, a free mobile app that empowers community members to save lives.

PulsePoint uses location-based technology to alert CPR-trained residents to a nearby cardiac arrest. Those residents can then voluntarily respond and start CPR in the critical life-saving minutes before first responders arrive. PulsePoint also directs potential rescuers to the location of the nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

“Early CPR and defibrillation provided by bystanders can dramatically increase sudden cardiac arrest survival rates,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell. “You can help firefighters and paramedics save more lives in our community. We’re asking you to join our team by learning CPR and downloading the PulsePoint app.”

PulsePoint is launching in Snohomish County thanks to a grant from the Medic One Foundation,which has worked to deliver this technology to communities throughout the Puget Sound region.

In addition to nearby “CPR-needed” notifications, PulsePoint Respond users can follow their local fire agency, see general information for all 911 calls and choose to be notified of significant events that may impact their family.

The companion app, PulsePoint AED, lets users report and update public AED locations so that emergency responders and community members can find a nearby AED when a cardiac emergency occurs. Snohomish County 911 dispatchers will also be able to access and share these AED locations with 911 callers.

PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED are both available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Find more information at www.pulsepoint.org/.

South County Fire offers hands-only CPR training as part of its free one-hour ACT First Aid class offered online. Learn more and register online at www.southsnofire.org/ACT.

Here are some facts about why Bystander CPR is important: