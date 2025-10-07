Medicare Basics presentation at Asian Service Center Oct. 11

The Asian Service Center, in partnership with Humana, invites the public to a free community presentation at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 on the basics of Medicare and the upcoming changes for 2026.

Join Garret Chock, a licensed Humana sales agent, for an informative and easy-to-understand session designed to help you make sense of your health care options.

There is no cost or obligation to attend, and you do not need to enroll with Humana to participate. This is a public service event open to all community members.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family members and to come prepared with questions. If there is sufficient interest, the Asian Service Center will offer a follow-up session on Social Security updates at a later date.

If you will need interpreter assistance, call 206-227-7698 in advance to arrange language support

The Asian Service Center is located at 22727 Highway 99, Edmonds. Learn more here.