Medicare open enrollment period coming up

The open enrollment period for people with Medicare health coverage can feel daunting, but it is also an opportunity get the plan to best meet a person’s needs.

During open enrollment, recipients can make changes to their current plan. The open enrollment period lasts from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Nearly 1.5 million Washingtonians were enrolled in Medicare as of March. During open enrollment, recipients can make changes to their current plan.

Tim Smolen, statewide health insurance benefits advisers program manager for the Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner, said it makes sense for people to shop their plans during the enrollment period.

“Considering all the changes that are happening in the Medicare program and in Medicare Advantage plans and with employer sponsored coverage, it really does make sense for people to make the extra effort to extend themselves to kind of take a look around and see what’s out there,” Smolen urged.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer of Employer and Individual for UnitedHealthcare, said people should pay close attention to coverage options for specialty benefits such as dental, vision, hearing and mental health services.

“You want to know what specifically you’re going to have access to,” Randall advised. “How big is the network of therapists and psychiatrists, mental health professionals? Some employers offer navigation or advocacy services to help you find a good fit.”

Washington’s benefits advisers program offers free advice to help guide people through the process of picking a Medicare plan. People also can report fraud and abuse on its website.

— Public News Service