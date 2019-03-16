Meet 21st, 32nd District legislators during March 23 town halls

State legislators from both the 21st and 32nd Legislative Districts are hosting Town Hall meetings on Saturday, March 23.

Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Strom Peterson and Lillian Ortiz-Self will meet 21st District constituents from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mariner High School, 200 120th St. S.W., Everett.

Sen. Jesse Salomon and Reps. Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis will meet 32nd District constituents from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Fire Department Station 15, 18800 44th Ave. W. Lynnwood.

Legislators will provide an update on legislation moving through the House and Senate, take questions and listen to ideas, concerns and feedback.

If you aren’t sure which legislative district you’re in, you can find it here.