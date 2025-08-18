Meet and greet with Lynnwood mayoral candidate George Hurst Aug. 22

Lynnwood mayor candidate and city Councilmember George Hurst invites the community to a meet and greet Friday, complete with a Q&A and coffee.
- Date: Friday, Aug. 22
- Time: 4-6 p.m.
- Location: 19101 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood — across the street from Lynnwood City Hall.
For more information or to learn more about Hurst and his campaign, visit his campaign website or email him at hurst4lynnwood@outlook.com.
