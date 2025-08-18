Meet and greet with Lynnwood mayoral candidate George Hurst Aug. 22

by Ashley Nash Posted: August 18, 2025 8
Lynnwood Councilmember George Hurst. (Photo by Nick Ng)

Lynnwood mayor candidate and city Councilmember George Hurst invites the community to a meet and greet Friday, complete with a Q&A and coffee.

  • Date: Friday, Aug. 22
  • Time: 4-6 p.m.
  • Location: 19101 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood — across the street from Lynnwood City Hall.

For more information or to learn more about Hurst and his campaign, visit his campaign website or email him at hurst4lynnwood@outlook.com.

Candidates: Have a campaign event to share? Send it to ashley@myedmondsnews.com or myedmondsnews@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME