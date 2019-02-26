Meet columnist Betty Gaeng during ‘Looking Back as Lynnwood turns 60’ program March 23

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association is presenting a Saturday, March 23 program — “Looking Back as Lynnwood Turns 60” — that will include a “Visit with the Historian” featuring Lynnwood Today columnist Betty Gaeng.

The City of Lynnwood, which incorporated in 1959, turns 60 on April 23, 2019. The March 23 program starts at 10 a.m. with a look at the history, changes and growth of Lynnwood during the past 60 years. Then at 11:30 a.m., all are invited to meet Lynnwood historian Betty Gaeng.

Gaeng will be moving to Anchorage the end of March, so this will be an opportunity to wish her well.

The free program — open to the public — will be at Heritage Cottage, Heritage Park 19903 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. Coffee and cookies will be served.