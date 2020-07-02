Meet Me at the Park begins at North Lynnwood Park Tuesday, July 7

The City of Lynnwood and Verdant Health Commission will host Meet Me at the Park events at several parks throughout Lynnwood starting Tuesday, July 7.

Meet Me at the Park is a way for children, families, and adults in all neighborhoods to visit their local park, participate in fun, safe activities without the need for transportation or entry fees.

Plans to hold the event are contingent on Snohomish County’s phasing process. Recently, county officials said there is a “clear possibility” of returning to Phase 1 of the state’s Safe Start program. Should that happen, the events could be postponed, said city spokesperson Julie Moore.

“Meet Me at the Park is moving forward as planned,” she said. “If by chance we do go backwards in phasing we will put the event on hold.”

The event operates Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays July 7–Aug. 27.

Tuesdays

10 a.m., North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W.

12 p.m., Wilcox Park Park, 5215 196th St. S.W.

2 p.m., Scriber Lake Park, 5601 198th St. S.W.

Wednesdays

10 a.m., Pioneer Park, 18400 36th Ave. W.

12 p.m., Stadler Ridge Park, 17428 33rd Pl. W.

2 p.m., Spruce Park, 16834 36th Ave. W.

Thursdays

10 a.m., Daleway Park, 19015 64th Ave. W.

12 p.m., Gold Park, 6421 200th St. S.W.

2 p.m., Meadowdale Neighborhood Park, 5700 168th St. S.W.

For more information, contact Marielle Harrington at mharrington@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5532. Or visit the city’s website.