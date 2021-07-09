Meet Me at the Park Community Health and Resource Fair in Lynnwood three evenings in July

A community health and resource fair is set for 6-8 p.m. on July 13, 20 and 27 at Lynnwood’s Wilcox Park, where local non-profit agencies will provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for families.

There will be free, fun, safe activities for kids, prizes and giveaways.

On Tuesday, July 20, free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available. No insurance required. Walk-ins welcome. If interested, you can pre-register for an appointment here: https://prepmod.doh.wa.gov//appointment/en/reg/4161905092

Wilcox Park is located at 5215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood