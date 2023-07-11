Meet Me at the Park events in Lynnwood starting July 11

The City of Lynnwood is hosting three weeks of “Meet Me at the Park” events starting on Tuesday, July 11 at Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W.

All are invited each week to visit the designated Lynnwood park, where local non-profit agencies will provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for you and your family.

There will be free, fun, safe activities for kids, prizes and giveaways.

The schedule is:

Tuesday, July 11 at Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W.

Tuesday, July 18 at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.

Tuesday, July 25 at Spruce Park, 16864 36th Ave. W.

All events run from 6:30-8 p.m.