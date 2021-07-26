Meet Me at the Park health and resource fair continues in Lynnwood July 27

Meet Me at the Park, Lynnwood’s community health and resource fair, continues on Tuesday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Wilcox Park, where local non-profit agencies will provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for families.
There will be free, fun, safe activities for kids, prizes and giveaways.
Wilcox Park is located at 5215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
