Meet Me at the Park health and resource fair continues in Lynnwood July 27

Posted: July 26, 2021 18

Meet Me at the Park, Lynnwood’s community health and resource fair, continues on Tuesday, July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Wilcox Park, where local non-profit agencies will provide information about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for families.

There will be free, fun, safe activities for kids, prizes and giveaways.

Wilcox Park is located at 5215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME