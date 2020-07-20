Meet Me at the Park series continues in Lynnwood

A reminder that the City of Lynnwood is offering its yearly “Meet Me at the Park” series — although this time, participants will be 6 feet apart to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

“This is a great opportunity for children, families, and adults in all neighborhoods to visit their local park, participate in fun, safe activities without the need for transportation or entry fees,” the city said.

The activities will remain physically distant and those participating should wear a face mask, which will be available if needed.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays

10 a.m. North Lynnwood

Noon Wilcox Park

2 p.m. Scriber Lake Park

Wenesdays

10 a.m. Pioneer Park

Noon Stadler Ridge Park

2 p.m. Spruce Park

Thursdays

10 a.m. Daleway Park

Noon South Lynnwood Park

2 p.m. Meadowdale Neighborhood

For more information, you can visit LynnwoodWa.gov.