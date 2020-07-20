Meet Me at the Park series continues in Lynnwood

A reminder that the City of Lynnwood is offering its yearly “Meet Me at the Park” series — although this time, participants will be 6 feet apart to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
“This is a great opportunity for children, families, and adults in all neighborhoods to visit their local park, participate in fun, safe activities without the need for transportation or entry fees,” the city said.
The activities will remain physically distant and those participating should wear a face mask, which will be available if needed.
The schedule is as follows:
Tuesdays
- 10 a.m. North Lynnwood
- Noon Wilcox Park
- 2 p.m. Scriber Lake Park
Wenesdays
- 10 a.m. Pioneer Park
- Noon Stadler Ridge Park
- 2 p.m. Spruce Park
Thursdays
- 10 a.m. Daleway Park
- Noon South Lynnwood Park
- 2 p.m. Meadowdale Neighborhood
For more information, you can visit LynnwoodWa.gov.