Meet Me at the Park starts in Lynnwood July 9

The City of Lynnwood and Verdant Health Commission are holding an event called Meet Me at the Park, happening on three Tuesday nights in July, starting July 9.

Enjoy activities, food and fun at these Lynnwood locations, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.: Tuesday, July 9, at Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W.; Tuesday, July 16, at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W. and Tuesday, July 23, at North Lynnwood Park, 18510 44th Ave. W. Activities will include a hula hoop demo, Frisbee, basketball, sidewalk chalk, soccer and Zumba.

Meet Me at the Park is a free program for families of all abilities and capabilities, and there is no pre-registration required. For more information, you can contact the Verdant Health Commission at 425-582-8600.