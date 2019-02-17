Meet the artists of ‘Animalia’ at Lynnwood Convention Center reception Feb. 20

The public is invited to meet the visionaries behind the latest art exhibit, “Animalia,” on display at the Lynnwood Convention Center. A public artists’ reception is set for Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 6-8 p.m.

During this free event, you can meet the artists and take in their work while enjoying complimentary house-made appetizers and a no-host bar.

The Lynnwood Convention Center partnered with Acorn Studios to procure established local artists for the current bi-annual exhibit, which runs through June. Featured artists are Agnes Bodor, Monica Bretherton, Cindy Fullwiler, Monica Gutierrez-Quarto, Fran Holt, Jennifer Kwon, Sonya Lang, Lorna Libert, Ira Jacob McBee, Siege, Valentina Voronkova and Jeffrey Zigulis

The collection can be viewed during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or during event hours on weekends and evenings.