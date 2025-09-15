Meet the artists reception at Lynnwood Event Center exhibit ‘Pacific Northwest Perspectives’ Sept. 16

The Lynnwood Event Center will host a “Meet the Artists” reception Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m for the exhibit Pacific Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists.

This free public exhibit runs through Dec. 12, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and during evenings and weekends when the building is open for events.

The Pacific Northwest Perspectives showcases the diversity of fine craft in the region, including carved wood, stoneware, Icelandic wool, terracotta, watercolor, crochet fiber, kiln-formed glass, basketry willows, recycled plastic, soldered found tin and more. All pieces will be available for purchase.

Artists who represent Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Alaska will be at the reception.

Guests can RSVP online at eventcreate.com/e/meet-the-artists-fall2025.

Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm access as the venue may occasionally be closed for private events.