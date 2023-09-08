Meet the author of ‘Two Goofy Dogs’ during Sept. 9 book signing

Barnes and Noble will be hosting a special storytime and book-signing event with author Denver Morford on Saturday, Sept. 9. Denver, a dog-loving graduate of Washington State University, resides in Central Washington but the book’s popularity has brought him to bookstores around the state.

Denver will be reading his book Two Goofy Dogs in the children’s department of Barnes and Noble, located at 19401 Alderwood Mall Pkwy. The event will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.