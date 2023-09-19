Meet the Edmonds School District Superintendent and School Board candidates Sept. 28

Want to know about budget issues in the Edmonds School District? The story behind declining attendance and graduation rates? What the priorities are for the months and years ahead?

On Thursday, Sept. 28, citizens in the Edmonds School District will have a chance to engage with Superintendent Rebecca Miner and the candidates for the Edmonds School Board at a forum sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable. The forum will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

In addition to a presentation by Dr. Miner, voters will meet Carin Chase, Nancy Katims and Nick Jenkins, who will appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot. Board candidates will address their own plans for improvement of student outcomes as well as answer questions from the audience.

The Edmonds School District includes the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Woodway, and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.

Click here to register.

For more information about the Edmonds Civic Roundtable, visit here.