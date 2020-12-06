Meet the new business: Alchemy CBD opens its doors in Alderwood Mall

Business name: Alchemy CBD

Products and/or services: Natural, organic, locally-sourced CBD products. Alchemy CBD manufactures all of its own products, sourcing hemp from local farmers and working with domestic suppliers. All of the company’s products are made from the highest quality, pure, natural and local ingredients and use minimal packaging for eco-friendly sustainability. Alchemy CBD products include topicals, tinctures, cooking oils, skin care, sleep aid, anxiety relief and treats for pets.

How long in business: Since 2018

Unique/interesting business features: With locations in Marysville, Everett and Lynnwood, it’s the first CBD chain store to open in Washington state.

Address: Located inside Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood (across from Cinnabon)

Website: cbd-sugar.com