Meet those on the November ballot during upcoming candidate forums

Want to learn more about the candidates on the November election ballot? Several candidate forums have been scheduled to help you do just that.

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will present its 16th annual Candidates Forum on Monday, Oct. 1 from 7-9 p.m. at Edmonds City Council Chambers in the Public Safety Complex (located at 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds). Doors are open at 6 p.m. for the public to mingle with candidates and enjoy refreshments. All candidates for federal, state and local races have been invited to attend.

Sno-Isle Libraries is partnering with the League of Women Voters and local groups to present the following forums in South Snohomish County:

Oct. 9, 6-8 p.m., Edmonds Community College Black Box Theatre

Candidates for 21st and 32nd Legislative District

Oct. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Edmonds Community College Black Box Theatre

Candidates for 1st, 2nd & 7th congressional districts and U.S. Senate.

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 29. Registration can be done online and every Sno-Isle Libraries community library has voter-registration material. The deadline for current voters to update an address is Oct. 8. Ballots for the Nov. 6 general election will be mailed on Oct. 18 in Snohomish County.