Meet your fiber goals with free demo class hosted by Verdant Feb. 28

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class focused on the importance of fiber in one’s diet. Registered dietician Christy Goff will share several fiber-rich recipes at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. The hourlong class will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. Register for the course here.