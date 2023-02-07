Meet Your Match dog adoption event at Peace of Mind Brewing Feb. 11

Peace of Mind Brewing is setting up perfect pairs before Valentine’s Day at the Meet Your Match dog adoption event Saturday, Feb. 11.

Dog Gone Seattle, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs at risk for euthanasia, has partnered with Peace of Mind Brewing to introduce a handful of adoptable pups to their future owners. Those looking to make a life-long connection with these rescue dogs can meet them at 18411 Highway 99 from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11.

More information about the event can be found here and more information about adopting from Dog Gone Seattle can be found here.