Meeting in person, Lynnwood Council July 12 set to address utility payments, hold two public hearings

The Lynnwood City Council is set Monday, July 12 to vote on proposed amendments to the city’s regulations for utility payment rules and utility special rates/rebates. The meeting will also mark the return of councilmembers to council chambers since switching to remote meetings last March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city has been exploring ways to address the almost $1 million in unpaid utility bills accumulated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. During its July 12 business meeting, the council will vote to amend the rules for payment to support those economically impacted by the pandemic.

In other business, the council is scheduled to hold two public hearings. The first will be regarding an amendment to the Development and Access Enhancement Funding Agreement between Sound Transit and the city. This amendment removes conflicting language for enhancement reimbursements.

The council will also hold a second hearing regarding a development agreement for novo on 52nd — an income-restricted housing development planned for the current Whispering Pines site. The council previously reviewed plans for the development during its July 6 work session.

Some councilmembers will be still be attending remotely and the meeting will still be available to stream live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W.

