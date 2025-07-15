Melody Arunga joins Pacific Crest Savings Bank as senior credit analyst 

Pacific Crest Savings Bank has welcomed Melody Arunga to the Lynnwood community bank as senior credit analyst. Arunga brings more than 20 years of retail and commercial lending experience to the role, previously serving in various lending positions with other Michigan and Northwest financial institutions and credit unions.

“Melody’s experience across retail and commercial lending brings tremendous value to our clients and strengthens our team’s expertise,” Sheryl Nilson, CEO of Pacific Crest Savings Bank, said in a news release announcing Arunga’s appointment. “We’re excited to welcome her to the Pacific Crest team.”

In her role, Arunga will work closely with the bank’s commercial lending team to analyze borrowers’ creditworthiness, with the goal of helping clients secure favorable terms that help their business grow.

Prior to joining Pacific Crest, Arunga worked in retail lending, transitioning to the commercial side after 10 years, eager for the opportunity to expand her knowledge and experience. She was drawn to Pacific Crest because of its charitable work in the community and the longevity of many team members’ careers at the bank.

“I love what I do because every client is different, and each brings new challenges,” Arunga said. “It’s a passion of mine to help small business owners, and I enjoy the impact I’m able to have on our community through this work. My background in retail lending strengthened my customer service skills, which I now bring into every commercial loan relationship, no matter the complexity of the loan.”

Originally from Kenya, Arunga moved to Michigan for college and later settled in Washington to be near family. Outside of work, she enjoys dancing and singing – especially Zumba.