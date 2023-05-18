Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park May 29

The City of Lynnwood is joining two local veteran groups in holding a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park, located at 44th Avenue West and Veterans Way. The event will be taking place on Memorial Day, which this year falls on May 29, starting at 11 a.m.

The event, held in honor of those who died in the line of duty while serving their country, will feature music, laying of a wreath and a rifle salute. Lynnwood American Legion Post 37 and Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040 are sponsoring the ceremony.