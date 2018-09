A memorial service for Ken Gaydos, the creator and director of Support 7 services for first responders, is set for Saturday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. at Alderwood Community Church in Lynnwood

A public viewing is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 13-14, at Beck’s Tribute Center in Edmonds.

You can read more about Gaydos and his contributions to the community in this Seattle Times story or in our earlier report.