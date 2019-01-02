Memorial service Jan. 25 for Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith

A memorial service for long-time Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith, who died Dec. 14, has been set for 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds.

The service will be followed by a reception at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace.

The 77-year-old Smith, who had served on the Mountlake Terrace City Council since 2001 and as the city’s mayor since 2004, died in his sleep at home Dec. 14. His death came just hours after he presided over a city council work/study session.

Westgate Chapel is located at 22901 Edmonds Way in Edmonds. The Nile Country Club address is 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.