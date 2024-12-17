Memorial vigil will honor unhoused people who lost their lives

The Snohomish County Veterans Homelessness Committee is hosting this year’s homeless memorial vigil Friday, Dec. 20.

The vigil will honor those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness with an emphasis on veterans, according to a Dec. 16 news release from the committee.

The event will start 5:15 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater on the county campus, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett.

“This gathering … serves as a somber reflection on the lives of individuals who have passed away while facing the harsh realities of homelessness – whether on the streets, in vehicles, in shelters or in any improvised place they could find rest,” the committee said in the news release.

Attendees should expect a special veterans’ salute, a presentation of the American flag from Everett High School’s JROTC color guard and prayers from Chaplain Mike Riley from Support 7.

“The Snohomish County Veterans Homelessness Committee welcomes the entire community to stand together in solidarity, remembrance and commitment to addressing the critical issues surrounding homelessness,” the committee said.

The committee is under the county’s Human Services Department. The department helps with managing personal hardship, finding medical care coverage and exploring federal Veterans Administration benefits or programs.

– By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network.