Mercer Street ramps in Seattle to close overnight June 17 and 18 for scheduled maintenance

The Mercer Street ramps on Interstate 5 in Seattle will have nighttime closures Monday, June 17 and Tuesday, June 18 for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

Closure details:

– 10 p.m. Monday, June 17 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, the northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound Mercer Street will close.

– 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, the eastbound Mercer Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

The closures will allow tunnel maintenance crews to safely complete tunnel drainage inspections.

People traveling in the area should seek alternate routes. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.