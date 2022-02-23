Metaphysics and Wellness Fair planned in Lynnwood March 5-6

A Metaphysics & Wellness (MeWe) Fair is scheduled for Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites Hotel Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6.

It’s the first time since 2020 that the fair – one of several in the Pacific Northwest – will be held in person.

A combination of readers, healers, vendors and talks, the MeWe Fair focuses on energizing the mind, body, heart and soul “to open intuition, access insight, confirm inner wisdom and reclaim wholeness,” according to the MeWe website.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day at the Embassy Suites, located at 20610 44th Ave. W. Tickets are $5 per day and can be purchased at the door. Snacks and free parking will be provided at the event. There are still booth spaces available, which can be claimed here.

More information can be found on the MeWe website. Contact Laureli Shimayo with any questions via email at laureli@thrivetypes.com or text to 720-352-2434.