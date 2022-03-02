Micah Rowland appointed to South County Fire Board of Commissioners

Micah Rowland has been appointed to the South County Fire Board of Commissioners.

Rowland was the board’s unanimous choice to fill the vacant fire commissioner seat in Election District 4 in the Mariner/Lake Stickney area. He was one of three candidates interviewed for the position during the board’s Feb. 18 regular meeting.

“We are pleased to appoint Micah Rowland to serve as a fire commissioner,” said Board Chair Greg Urban. “It’s clear he shares South County Fire’s commitment to providing cost-effective, high-quality fire and emergency medical services to the people of southwest Snohomish County.”

A 15-year Snohomish County resident, Rowland has volunteered and served as a board member for community, local and state organizations. He has more than 20 years of experience working in technology and consulting.

“I want to thank all of our commissioners for their hard work and the confidence they place in me with this appointment,” Rowland said. “It is an honor to join South County Fire as a commissioner and I am committed to representing the needs of the community for years to come,.”

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 270,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated South Snohomish County.