Michael Reagan to speak at Veteran Art Exhibit in Lynnwood July 25

Edmonds artist and veteran Michael Reagan speaks during the 2024 Memorial Day remembrance at Edmonds Veterans Plaza. (File photo by Logan Bury)

The Pacific Northwest Veteran Assistance Program/Operation Paint to Heal is hosting a Veteran Art Exhibit featuring artist Jake Powell from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The program begins at 4 p.m. Edmonds artist and veteran Michael Reagan of the Fallen Heroes Project will be guest speaker at the event, which is sponsored by the Gold Star Families.

